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The SpaceX logo is displayed on a mobile phone with a visual digital reflected background, is seen in this photo illustration. Taken in Brussels
June 25, 2026 10:32 PM 3 min read

Elon Musk's SpaceX Offers Free Internet To Quake-Ravaged Venezuela: 'Working Rapidly To Deploy Starlink Terminals'

Starlink Offers Free Internet After Venezuela Quakes

Starlink said on X that it is also working to "rapidly deploy Starlink terminals and restore connectivity to the hardest-hit areas.”

The company said through its support page that existing active customers in affected areas will automatically receive credits on their accounts. Customers who previously canceled service will also receive credits that allow them to reactivate connections.

Starlink said new customers in impacted areas who buy a satellite kit can contact customer support after activation to receive free service through July 25. The company also said customers whose Starlink equipment was damaged by the earthquakes can request a free replacement kit.

Earthquakes Knock Out Power And Communications Networks

The earthquakes caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela, triggering emergency response operations as authorities continued to assess the damage. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared a state of emergency after officials reported extensive damage to infrastructure.

Expanding Starlink’s Emergency Connectivity Role

The move adds to Starlink’s growing role in disaster response. The company earlier deployed portable Mini kits for search-and-rescue teams and granted a month of free service to thousands of customers affected by catastrophic flooding in Texas in July 2025.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SpaceX stock fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: SpaceX shares fell 0.12% at $152.81 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Photo Courtesy: JRdes on Shutterstock.com

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