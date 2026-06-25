What's Going On With Marvell Technology Stock Thursday?

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock traded in a volatile range on Thursday before turning modestly higher, as chip stocks benefited from a risk-on market while investors weighed the stock’s recent sharp rally.

The Nasdaq gained 1.02%, the S&P 500 added 0.32%, and the Technology sector led the market with a 1% increase.

Marvell’s gains appeared to be driven more by improving market sentiment than company-specific news. Seven of the 11 S&P sectors traded higher, while advancing stocks outpaced decliners by about 1.8-to-1, supporting demand for higher-growth semiconductor names.

The rally extended beyond large-cap technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.82%, while the Russell 2000 gained 0.96%, reflecting broader investor appetite for risk.

CFO Sells $632,000 Worth Of Shares

Separately, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares in an open-market transaction on June 23 at a weighted average price of $281.01 per share. The sale totaled about $632,272. Following the transaction, Durn directly owns 6,902 Marvell shares.

Insider selling is not uncommon and does not necessarily indicate weakening fundamentals. However, it can pressure sentiment when a stock has rallied sharply and trades near record highs.

Analyst Sees Earnings Power Expanding

Muse said Marvell could generate about $10 in annual earnings per share by 2028, reinforcing the long-term bullish outlook for the stock.

Technical Trend Remains Positive

Marvell continues to trade above its 20-day simple moving average of $275.07, as well as its 50-day average of $210.54 and 200-day average of $117.50. The stock also maintains a bullish “golden cross,” with the 50-day average remaining above the 200-day average since October 2025.

However, near-term momentum has weakened. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, suggesting buying momentum has eased despite the stock holding near recent highs.

The next resistance level is around $324, followed by the June high of $329.88. Initial support sits near $244, a level that remains well above the 50-day moving average.

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

Marvell is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 27, 2026. Wall Street expects earnings of 87 cents per share, up from 67 cents a year earlier, on revenue of $2.70 billion, compared with $2.01 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at roughly 95 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation. Analysts remain constructive, with recent price forecast increases from Stifel to $350, Bank of America Securities to $365 and KeyBanc to $385.

Benzinga Edge Highlights Strong Growth

Benzinga Edge assigns Marvell a Momentum score of 98.83 and a Growth score of 99.71, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. However, its Value score of 1.33 indicates the shares trade at a significant premium, leaving less room for disappointment.

ETF Ownership Remains Significant

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were up 0.64% at $278.48 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock