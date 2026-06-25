Google Finance Exits Beta, Launches Portfolios, AI Tools, New Dedicated Android App

All of these updates, along with the new mobile application, will be available to users globally.

Consolidated Dashboards and Interactive Market Intelligence

Portfolios are coming to the new Google Finance experience. Users can see all their investments consolidated in a single dashboard, with performance data and insights on asset allocation, the company said in its blog.

The platform automatically migrates existing portfolios from the classic experience, though users can also create new portfolios by uploading screenshots, CSVs, or PDFs.

Alternatively, users can describe their investments to get started and build from there.

An integrated AI research tool allows users to dive deeper by asking specific questions about their portfolios.

Google Finance also introduces a new way to stay up to date on market intel. Users can describe a task, such as asking the system to “send me a daily premarket briefing on X topic,” to receive timely updates.

Google Finance then runs in the background to gather the necessary information and deliver a custom briefing on the user’s preferred schedule, sending notifications via the Google app or the web experience.

Dedicated Mobile Applications for Android and iOS

Google is launching a new Google Finance app for Android to provide a dedicated place where users can easily access their watchlists, real-time data, a live financial news feed, and the AI research tool.

Over the coming months, Google will bring more capabilities from the web experience into the mobile app, including the new portfolio and task features.

Furthermore, Google plans to release a Google Finance app on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS later this year.

Background

In April 2026, Google announced that it was expanding its AI-powered Google Finance platform to more than 100 countries, with local-language support to help users follow markets more easily.

The redesigned tool lets users ask market and stock questions, view AI-generated answers, use upgraded charts, and track news, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

In August 2025, Google said it was testing a new AI-powered Google Finance experience in the U.S., with an option to switch between the new and classic designs. The update lets users ask detailed finance questions, use advanced charts, track more market data and follow real-time news headlines.

Price Action: GOOG shares were down 1.21% at $340.85, GOOGL shares were down 1.20% at $341.15 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Google Finance