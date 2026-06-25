IBM said the 0.7-nanometer chip packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a fingernail-sized chip, nearly doubling the density of its 2-nanometer chip introduced in 2021.

The company said the technology could deliver up to 50% higher performance or 70% greater energy efficiency than its 2-nanometer chips, with potential applications in AI, cloud computing, and next-generation electronics.

The company expects the earliest commercial adoption of the technology within the next five years.

IBM Stock Performance And Technical Analysis

IBM stock is trading lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq is down 0.69% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.46%.

The stock is trading 2.7% above its 50-day simple moving average of $252.38 and 2.5% above its 100-day SMA of $252.98. However, the stock remains 6.9% below its 20-day SMA of $278.54 and 5.3% below its 200-day SMA of $273.66.

The stock’s relative strength index stands at 46.88, indicating neutral momentum. That suggests buying and selling pressure remains balanced, with neither bulls nor bears in clear control.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, a constructive short-term signal. However, the 50-day SMA continues to trade below the 200-day SMA, leaving the longer-term trend under pressure. IBM has largely traded in a consolidation range between its May low and June high.

Key resistance is near $260.50, while support is around $212.50.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next major catalyst is its scheduled July 22 earnings report. Analysts expect earnings of $3.01 per share on revenue of $17.86 billion, up from $2.80 per share and $16.98 billion, respectively, a year earlier.

IBM Stock Price Activity: IBM shares were down 0.40% at $261.92 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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