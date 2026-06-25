Why Is Western Digital Stock Surging Thursday?

A broader risk-on mood also supported the move, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.7% before the opening bell.

Micron Results Lift Memory Stocks

Micron reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share on revenue of $41.46 billion. The company also forecast fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of about $31 per share on roughly $50 billion in revenue.

Western Digital Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Western Digital remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock is trading about 22% above its 20-day simple moving average of $592.54, 44.5% above its 50-day average of $500.30 and 162.9% above its 200-day average of $275.00.

The 20-day average remains above the 50-day average, while the 50-day average remains above the 200-day average, reinforcing the longer-term bullish trend.

Momentum indicators also remain constructive. The MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, suggesting buying momentum is strengthening.

The next major resistance level is the 52-week high of $799.87. Initial support sits near the 20-day moving average at $592.54.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Western Digital is expected to report quarterly results on or around July 29.

Wall Street expects earnings of $3.27 per share, up from $1.66 a year earlier, on revenue of $3.70 billion, compared with $2.60 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at about 38.5 times earnings and carries a consensus Buy rating. Recent analyst actions include Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raising their price forecasts to $650, while Mizuho lifted its price forecast to $685 earlier this month.

Western Digital Benzinga Edge Rankings

According to Benzinga Edge, Western Digital scores highly for Momentum at 99.71 and Quality at 97.9, reflecting strong price performance and solid underlying fundamentals.

However, the stock scores lower on Value at 4.96 and Growth at 14.77, suggesting investors have already priced in much of the expected improvement in the storage cycle.

ETF Exposure

Western Digital Price Action

WDC Stock Price Activity: Western Digital shares were up 12.76% at $726.00 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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