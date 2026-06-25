EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly Secures Major IACLEA Win To Expand Campus Drone Programs Nationwide

The IACLEA Campus Drone Implementation & Readiness Program is designed to help campus public safety departments deploy drone programs that comply with federal regulations while improving emergency response, situational awareness and security operations.

The initiative comes as U.S. policymakers encourage the adoption of domestically manufactured unmanned aircraft systems and seek to strengthen the domestic drone industry.

Program Will Provide Training And Operational Support

Under the program, Draganfly will provide policy guidance, training, equipment recommendations and ongoing operational support. The framework includes FAA-aligned governance policies, privacy guidelines, Part 107 training, advanced campus-specific instruction and assistance with fleet deployment.

Leadership Highlights Public Safety Benefits

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said the program will help colleges develop drone capabilities to respond to threats such as active shooters, severe weather and unauthorized drone activity while meeting evolving federal requirements for trusted U.S.-made drone platforms.

IACLEA Executive Director Paul Cell said the association selected Draganfly after a competitive evaluation process, citing the company’s experience serving public safety agencies. He said the program will give member institutions a standardized, association-backed framework for implementing drone technology responsibly.

Enrollment Details To Follow

The program is intended to provide higher education institutions with a turnkey approach to developing campus drone operations while addressing compliance, privacy and community trust concerns.

Draganfly said additional details, including course offerings and enrollment information, will be made available through a dedicated program website.

DPRO Price Action: Draganfly shares were up 6.67% at $5.44 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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