Tesla Bulls Push Wild Robotaxi Theory, But Gary Black Says The SpaceX Merger Talk Makes No Sense At All

Gary Black Dismisses ‘Absurd’ Argument

In a post on X on Thursday, Black rubbished the idea that Musk was slowing down Tesla’s Robotaxi ramp on purpose. The investors said that arguments saying “Elon is holding back TSLA’s robotaxi scale-up so $SPCX can buy $TSLA at a relatively cheap valuation” were “absurd.”

The investor pointed towards “massive dilution” that would result from the transaction, given valuation concerns with both the commercial space flight giant and Tesla. Black also outlined “the governance issues” that could arise due to the strategy.

“We remain cautious on $TSLA due to declining earnings estimates, the coming commoditization of unsupervised autonomy, and a seemingly extended valuation,” the investor said.

Tesla Texas Crash, PR Woes

The driver of the vehicle claimed that the vehicle was on Autopilot, according to local law enforcement officials, something which Musk denies. However, both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Zoox Robotaxi

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla provides excellent Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 1.31% to $376.60 during premarket trading on Thursday

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