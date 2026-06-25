Andrej Karpathy Says AI Is No Longer A Chatbot—It’s Becoming Your Teammate

Former Tesla AI chief and ex-OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy said artificial intelligence is shifting into a new interface paradigm where systems like Claude function as persistent, organization-wide teammates embedded directly into workplace tools and workflows.

AI Shifts To ‘Inline’ Workplace Integration

On Wednesday, Karpathy posted on X, while reacting to Claude’s Slack integration, saying it represents a fundamental redesign in how users interact with large language models.

"This is a new paradigm for interacting with Claude that is significantly more ‘inline’ with all the other human activity org-wide," he wrote.

Claude Evolves Into A Persistent Digital Teammate

He added that after the necessary engineering work across tools, integrations, compute environments, memory and security, the system can operate seamlessly inside organizations.

"Claude basically joins the team in a seamless way," Karpathy said, noting that it can support a wide range of tasks as a collaborative entity.

Karpathy called it "the 3rd major redesign of LLM UIUX," explaining that the first paradigm was web-based chatbots, and the second involved standalone applications.

In his view, the third phase is AI systems that operate as persistent, asynchronous entities within organizations.

AI Expands Across Work, Devices And Hiring Rules

Anthropic launched Claude Tag for Slack, allowing teams to assign tasks to Claude inside channels like a virtual teammate that could track context, respond in threads, and provide proactive updates, with admin-controlled access and governance.

Earlier, OpenAI was also reported to be exploring an AI agent-based smartphone that would replace traditional apps with task-driven AI interaction, combining on-device and cloud processing to handle user requests more directly.

Meanwhile, Accenture required employees to demonstrate AI proficiency to qualify for promotions, reflecting a broader push toward AI-first skills in the workplace as companies begin formalizing AI usage standards.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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