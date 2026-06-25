People Will Love The Truck

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, the investor backed Slate Auto’s truck. “What do you get when you mix top Tesla and Amazon executives and build a retail EV truck platform… you get Slate Auto,” the investor said in his post.

He then touted Slate Auto’s “fully customizable platform,” and its base price of $25,000. Gerber also hailed the several customization options the automaker offered for the truck, saying it had “never been done before” in the auto industry.

“Using a new approach to selling and servicing vehicles, Slate auto has created a unique way to build an incredible low priced EV platform,” Gerber said.

The investor also said that “people will totally love this truck,” adding that he liked its “retro features and simplicity,” he said. Gerber also shared that the base version, the blank Slate, gets 205 miles of range on a single charge. adding that the company had nearly 180,000 reservations and an annual production capacity of 150,000 units.

EV Sales Rise

EV sales in the U.S. still grew, according to estimates shared by market research firm Cox Automotive, with sales likely reaching 85,000 units in May despite the end of the $7,500 EV Credit.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) also published a new report recently, which pointed to electric vehicles offsetting oil.

The report said that global EV sales could reduce worldwide oil demand by over 320,000 barrels per day by December 2027, with projections also suggesting that EVs could offset at least 130,000 barrels/day by December next year if there is no growth in EV sales.

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