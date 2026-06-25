Zoox Unveils Updated Robotaxi

Zoox, on Wednesday, revealed the updated version of its Robotaxi, saying that the company can produce over 100 units of the vehicle.

The hardware of the vehicle remains unchanged and the updates targeted better ergonomics and comfort for the passengers. However, Zoox has introduced a better touchscreen and an improved two-way audio system.

The vehicle continues to feature a LiDAR-enabled self-driving suite and bidirectional design. The vehicle offers four seats with face-to-face bench seating.

Blue Origin Touts Mars Tech

Blue Origin, which scored key Lunar NASA contracts last month, also touted its Mars technology via a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Dave Limp, the company’s CEO, took to X to showcase the company’s Blue Ring Mars Telecommunications Orbiter (MTO), which provides propulsion and Earth communication, “simplifies requirements for orbiters and landed assets” on the surface of Mars.

The orbiter provides “next-generation high-resolution imagery, weather and dust storm monitoring, and ice mapping for fuel resources,” Limp said.

Quoting his post, Blue Origin said that the orbiter enables “standard transfer windows to Mars and timely insertion into an initial Martian orbit.”

The orbiter features both electric and chemical propulsion, which the company says provides enhanced “performance and payload capacity during interplanetary cruise.”

Notably, Mars has been a key goal for Musk and SpaceX, with the CEO’s pay package also containing establishing a colony on Mars with a million residents as a stipulated milestone to achieve the CEO compensation award.

SpaceX’s New Starfall, Senior Notes

The company also raised over $25 billion via unsecured senior notes, which SpaceX says will help the company pay off bridge loans. SpaceX had raised close to $86 billion via its blockbuster IPO.

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