Tesla Trails Nasdaq Despite Market Tailwinds

Black wrote on X that Tesla “continues to underperform NDX despite continued drop in 10yr treasury yields.” By use of charts, he said Tesla rose 10% over one year, compared with a 32% gain for the Nasdaq 100. Over three years, Tesla gained 43%, while the index rose 92%. Over five years, Tesla advanced 68%, compared with a 104% increase for the index.

Black said the underperformance came even as the 10-year Treasury yield fell another 10 basis points to 4.39% on Wednesday. He also noted that Brent crude hit $73 a barrel, its lowest level since late February.

Falling long-term bond yields usually help "long duration" growth stocks, a term Wall Street uses for companies whose biggest profits are expected far in the future. Lower yields reduce the rate investors use to value those future profits. Cheaper oil can also ease inflation pressure, giving growth stocks another theoretical tailwind.

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Yet Tesla remains weighed down by company-specific concerns and shifting investor behavior.

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According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock offers satisfactory Quality and Growth, but does not offer a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 1.61% to $375.46 at market close on Wednesday, rising 0.62% to $377.80 during the overnight trading session.

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