Long before artificial intelligence became a global phenomenon, Geoffrey Hinton followed an intuition that most researchers dismissed — a decision that ultimately helped shape the modern AI revolution.

Geoffrey Hinton’s Advice: Don’t Abandon An Idea Just Because Others Disagree

During a 2024 appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the computer scientist often referred to as the “Godfather of AI” reflected on what advice he would give someone looking back with the benefit of hindsight.

Hinton said one of the most important lessons he learned was not to abandon an intuition simply because other people think it is wrong.

“If you have an intuition that people are doing things wrong and there’s a better way to do things, don’t give up on that intuition just because people say it’s silly,” he said.

However, Hinton stressed that this does not mean blindly believing every idea. Instead, he argued that people should continue to test and question their assumptions until they understand for themselves why an idea succeeds or fails.

How Belief In Neural Networks Helped Shape Modern AI

Hinton pointed to his own career as an example.

For decades, he believed neural networks were the most promising path toward building intelligent machines. At the time, many AI researchers viewed the approach as impractical or unlikely to succeed.

“Early on I thought neural nets are definitely the way to go to make AI and almost everybody said that was crazy,” Hinton recalled.

Despite widespread skepticism, he continued researching the technology because, in his view, the idea made sense and he could not find a convincing reason to abandon it.

That persistence eventually paid off. Neural networks became the foundation of today’s AI systems, powering everything from image-generation tools to large language models such as ChatGPT.

Innovation Requires Independent Thinking — And Humility

Hinton acknowledged that unconventional ideas are often wrong.

But he argued that breakthrough innovations sometimes emerge when someone is willing to keep investigating an unpopular belief rather than discarding it immediately.

His message was simple: respect expert opinion, but do not stop thinking for yourself.

Occasionally, the intuition everyone dismisses turns out to be the one that changes the world.

The Career That Earned Hinton A Nobel Prize

Hinton shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics with Princeton professor John Hopfield for pioneering work in AI and deep learning dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

After Google acquired his startup DNNresearch in 2013, Hinton joined the company and remained there until 2023. He is currently a professor at the University of Toronto.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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