Chamath Says Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Aren’t Bleeding Cash — They’re Building Moats

Investors have spent much of the past year debating whether Big Tech’s massive artificial intelligence spending spree is getting out of hand. Chamath Palihapitiya thinks they’re asking the wrong question.

Instead, he says the companies are pouring cash into one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in technology history. “Capex has exploded,” Palihapitiya wrote, arguing that investors should not confuse lower free cash flow with weaker operating performance.

The Free Cash Flow Misunderstanding

At a basic level, free cash flow equals operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

Palihapitiya noted that operating cash flow remains strong across the hyperscalers. What has changed is the amount of money being spent on AI infrastructure, including data centers, chips, networking equipment and power systems.

As a result, free cash flow has come under pressure—not because the businesses are generating less cash, but because they’re spending more of it.

The distinction matters.

Investors often view declining free cash flow as a warning sign. Palihapitiya argues that in this case, it may actually reflect an aggressive investment cycle.

Think Amazon, Not Quarterly Earnings

To make his point, Palihapitiya pointed to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

For years, Amazon reinvested heavily in logistics infrastructure and Amazon Web Services, sacrificing near-term profitability to build long-term competitive advantages. Today, AWS is one of the most profitable businesses in technology.

Palihapitiya believes the current AI buildout could follow a similar pattern.

“The question should be what moat did Amazon create at the end of that cycle and what kind of moat could the hyperscalers build now related to AI after this cycle?” he wrote.

Who Benefits If He’s Right?

The answer could extend well beyond Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.

The hyperscalers are collectively spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure, creating demand across the supply chain.

For investors, the debate may ultimately come down to whether AI spending should be viewed as a cost or an investment.

Palihapitiya’s view is clear: the hyperscalers aren’t bleeding cash. They’re building moats.

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