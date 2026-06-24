Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
LOS ANGELES - APR 15: Chamath Palihapitiya at the 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Arrivals at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA
June 24, 2026 2:07 PM 3 min read

Chamath Says Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Aren’t Bleeding Cash — They’re Building Moats

Investors have spent much of the past year debating whether Big Tech’s massive artificial intelligence spending spree is getting out of hand. Chamath Palihapitiya thinks they’re asking the wrong question.

Instead, he says the companies are pouring cash into one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in technology history. “Capex has exploded,” Palihapitiya wrote, arguing that investors should not confuse lower free cash flow with weaker operating performance.

The Free Cash Flow Misunderstanding

At a basic level, free cash flow equals operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

Palihapitiya noted that operating cash flow remains strong across the hyperscalers. What has changed is the amount of money being spent on AI infrastructure, including data centers, chips, networking equipment and power systems.

As a result, free cash flow has come under pressure—not because the businesses are generating less cash, but because they’re spending more of it.

The distinction matters.

Investors often view declining free cash flow as a warning sign. Palihapitiya argues that in this case, it may actually reflect an aggressive investment cycle.

Think Amazon, Not Quarterly Earnings

To make his point, Palihapitiya pointed to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

For years, Amazon reinvested heavily in logistics infrastructure and Amazon Web Services, sacrificing near-term profitability to build long-term competitive advantages. Today, AWS is one of the most profitable businesses in technology.

Palihapitiya believes the current AI buildout could follow a similar pattern.

“The question should be what moat did Amazon create at the end of that cycle and what kind of moat could the hyperscalers build now related to AI after this cycle?” he wrote.

Who Benefits If He’s Right?

The answer could extend well beyond Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.

The hyperscalers are collectively spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure, creating demand across the supply chain.

For investors, the debate may ultimately come down to whether AI spending should be viewed as a cost or an investment.

Palihapitiya’s view is clear: the hyperscalers aren’t bleeding cash. They’re building moats.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved