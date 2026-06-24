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PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 3, 2026: A horizontal smartphone lies on a dark surface displaying the white SpaceX logo on its screen. In the background, a blurry black and white portrait of Elon Musk is visible. The image features a shallow depth of field, focusing on the sharp typography of the logo while the facial features in the back remain out of focus. The composition is set against a completely black environment.
June 24, 2026 9:33 AM 3 min read

Reid Hoffman Questions Elon Musk's AI Strategy At SpaceX: 'You're A Premium-Priced CoreWeave'

Tech investor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman criticized the AI strategy of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) and the performance of xAI.

Hoffman Doubles Down On SpaceX Critique

"You’re a premium-priced CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)," Hoffman said. "I get it. Which is not an AI company."

OpenAI, Anthropic Can Both Win

Speaking about other AI companies that could eventually go public, Hoffman expressed concern over the U.S. government’s decision to compel Anthropic to withdraw its Fable and Mythos models from the market, criticizing the lack of a clear, principled rationale behind the move.

Despite being an investor in both Anthropic and OpenAI, Hoffman dismissed the notion that the companies are direct rivals, arguing that the AI market is large enough for both to achieve substantial success.  "There’s a lot of room for both of them to win incredibly,” he said.

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