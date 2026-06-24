Nvidia Supplier SK Hynix Targets Massive Nasdaq Debut— And It's Coming For Alibaba's Record

South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix is setting its sights on a massive American Depositary Receipts (ADR) listing in a bid to expand its investor base and ramp up chip production capabilities.

The firm intends to issue 17.79 million new shares to facilitate the ADR listing on the Nasdaq market, slated for July 10. The funds raised will be channeled towards building a chip factory in Yongin, an advanced packaging fab in Cheongju, and acquiring chipmaking equipment like an Extreme Ultraviolet Scanner.

SK Hynix also stated that 10 ADRs will correspond to one common share. The offering is being overseen by BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Securities.

If priced at the top end of its range, the offering would surpass Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.‘s (NYSE:BABA) $21.8 billion 2014 New York debut, becoming the largest ADR listing in history.

AI Memory Boom Fuels SK Hynix Rise

SK Hynix’s rise above Samsung reflects a major shift in the semiconductor industry driven by the AI boom. As demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used with Nvidia’s AI processors surges, SK Hynix has emerged as a key beneficiary, highlighting how investors are increasingly valuing memory suppliers alongside GPU makers in the AI ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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