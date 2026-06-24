California Car Sales To Be Halted?

According to a report by Reuters on Tuesday citing the group’s comments, a bill moving through the state legislature would push back deadlines tied to in-car technology requirements that automakers say can’t be finished on the current schedule.

The consortium added that the auto industry was already putting in place protections required by the 2024 statute, which includes a requirement for a documented request process that can cut off another driver’s remote access within two business days, along with an in-vehicle option that lets drivers disable location access.

The automaker group said companies have already rolled out an online pathway for drivers to request termination of another person’s access to connected services.

It said the remaining deadlines involve in-vehicle systems that require significant engineering work, validation and integration across multiple models and model years, which would mean the deadline may not be met.

Vehicle Tracking Woes

The report also shared that drivers have previously said automakers did not assist women who alleged they were being tracked by partners, including a lawsuit involving Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) that was not successful.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleged that her husband, who was abusive and under a restraining order, was tracking her movements using the Tesla smartphone app to track their 2016 Model X, a Reuters report from 2023 said.

GM Introduces Updated Silverado

GM recently introduced the fifth-generation 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck with a new 10-speed automatic gearbox and new V-8 engine options.

Notably, the automaker had sunset the development of the next-generation Silverado EV pickup at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan amid a sector-wide rolling back of EV efforts due to President Donald Trump’s anti-EV policies.

However, EV sales in the U.S. still grew, according to estimates shared by market research firm Cox Automotive, with sales likely reaching 85,000 units in May despite the end of the $7,500 EV Credit.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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