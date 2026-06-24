United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on major AI companies to disclose the full environmental impact of their data centers, warning that rising demand for land, water and electricity is creating hidden global costs.

AI Data Centers Face Scrutiny Over Environmental Impact

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Guterres said AI data centers are "hungry for land, water & power," adding that companies must provide public transparency on their environmental impact.

"I’m calling on every major AI company to publicly disclose the full environmental impact of its systems – as a matter of transparency," he wrote.

He further emphasized, "No more hidden costs. No more shifting the burden onto those least able to bear it. It is time to come clean."

AI Data Centers Water Use Debate

NVIDIA said newer systems, including liquid and dry cooling, can significantly cut water usage, with Musk responding simply, "True."

Earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns about the environmental and financial impact of data centers on nearby communities, pointing to higher utility costs, pollution and water issues.

She argued that residents should not bear the burden of Big Tech’s growing energy demands.

In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox introduced stricter rules for AI data center development, requiring closer scrutiny of water use, electricity demand and environmental effects.

The policy, which also applies to the Kevin O’Leary-backed Stratos Project, aims to protect local resources and increase public oversight amid growing opposition.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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