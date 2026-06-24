Model Y, Model 3 Top American Content Charts

In a post on X on Tuesday, influencer Sawyer Merritt shared a ranking by Cars.com that listed the top 10 cars in the U.S. market with the highest American content.

Quoting Merritt’s post, Musk hailed the American-made content in both cars. “Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have the highest percentage of American-made content!” He said.

USMCA Uncertainty

Recently, Trump expressed doubts over renewing the USMCA, citing trade deficits with both countries. "We don’t need anything that Canada has," Trump said during the briefing, adding that the U.S. needed to be treated better by Mexico and Canada.

Greer had also hinted at the possibility that the Trump administration was mulling withdrawing from the USMCA altogether in 2026.

US EV Sales Grow

Estimates shared by market research firm Cox Automotive earlier this month suggested that U.S. EV sales could reach highs despite the end of the $7,500 Federal EV Credit by President Donald Trump at the end of last September.

Tesla Sales Surge

Tesla also recorded a growth in its sales across multiple markets following consistent declines, with sales growing 22% in China, as well as exports from its Shanghai factory growing 68% in May.

Sales in France surged 655% to 5,446 vehicles during May as Tesla also sold 858 vehicles in Sweden, which demonstrated a 71% growth. Sales grew 136% to 1,750 in Denmark and 113% to 1,690 in Spain.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla offers excellent Growth and Quality, but poor Momentum and Value. Tesla also fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares fell 5.59% to $382.40 during Pre-market trading on Wednesday.

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