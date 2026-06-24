Founder Warns Of Intense Backlash

On Tuesday, in a post on X alongside a video interview, Armstrong said founders should stay focused on long-term vision rather than online reactions.

"For some reason, many people will hate you for even trying to make the future better," he wrote.

He advised leaders to "stay focused on your vision, and don’t focus on comments or articles about you. Find good people around you that can give you valuable input instead."

In the video, Armstrong described experiencing significant public backlash while building Coinbase, saying he was unprepared for the scale of criticism.

"I had never had like a thousand people like angry at me at the same time," he said.

He added that founders must be willing to be "highly disagreeable and willing to be vilified to build anything interesting in the world."

He also noted that online discourse can escalate quickly. "Things can run wild before the truth gets a chance to put shoes on," he said.

He added that he no longer reads most articles or comments about himself. However, he stressed the importance of still listening to trusted advisors to avoid isolation.

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Meanwhile, Scott Galloway said many billionaires had quietly prepared for extreme crises through private jets, bunkers, and escape plans, arguing that extreme wealth had distanced them from everyday societal concerns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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