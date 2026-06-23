Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment from a Meta spokesperson.

Trump Administration Seeks Access To Meta’s AI Models

The administration officials have been pressing Meta through email communications to participate in a voluntary government review program for advanced AI systems, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the confidential request.

The initiative would allow federal agencies to evaluate the capabilities and vulnerabilities of cutting-edge AI models before they are more broadly deployed.

The effort is part of a wider push by the administration to increase oversight of rapidly advancing AI technologies.

Meta, which introduced its Muse Spark AI model in April, is reportedly the only major U.S. AI developer that has not yet agreed to provide the government with voluntary access to its models for testing.

Commerce Department spokesperson Ben Kass told the publication that the department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation routinely works with companies on voluntary agreements as part of its mandate.

“We share the administration’s goal of advancing U.S. leadership on robust and secure frontier AI. While we are working through the details, we hope to sign the agreement soon,” said Meta spokesperson Francis Brennan.

The U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google And xAI Already Participating

Several leading AI companies have already entered similar arrangements with the federal government.

National Security Concerns Drive AI Oversight Push

Officials are particularly focused on whether advanced AI models could be used to facilitate cyberattacks, support military operations or be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its most advanced AI models for foreign nationals, citing national security considerations.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order allowing voluntary government reviews of certain frontier AI models up to 30 days before release.

The administration believes early access could help identify potential security threats before powerful AI systems reach wider deployment.

Price Action: Meta shares closed Tuesday at $562.20, down 0.29% and edging up 0.05% to $562.50 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Meta stock scores in the 88th percentile for growth, though the stock has underperformed across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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