Why Is AST SpaceMobile Stock Gaining Tuesday?

The gains came despite a broader market sell-off. The Nasdaq fell 2.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.95%. Technology stocks led the decline, but AST SpaceMobile outperformed on company-specific news.

Targets August Launch for Next Three BlueBird Satellites

The mission follows the successful June launch of BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 and will further expand the company’s space-based cellular broadband network for standard smartphones.

The new satellites will deliver nearly double the peak data speeds of the company’s initial Block 1 BlueBird satellites.

AST SpaceMobile has agreements with nearly 60 mobile network operators serving more than 3 billion subscribers worldwide. The launch schedule remains subject to launch readiness, weather, and other factors.

Technical Picture Remains Mixed

Although Tuesday’s rally lifted the shares, the stock remains below key moving averages. AST SpaceMobile is trading about 23% below its 20-day simple moving average, 13% below its 50-day average, and roughly 5% below its 200-day average.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum has yet to fully recover. A sustained move above the 200-day moving average could improve the technical outlook.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a consensus Hold rating. Analysts have an average price forecast of $76.32, with forecasts ranging from $45.60 to $106. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Neutral (Raises forecast to $85.00) (May 12)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $85.00) (May 12) Deutsche Bank : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers forecast to $106.00) (May 29)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers forecast to $106.00) (May 29) UBS: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $80.00) (May 12)

AST SpaceMobile Price Action

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 4.42% at $76.42 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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