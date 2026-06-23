What Is Going On With Marvell Stock On Tuesday?

Marvell Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock is trading lower by over 9% on Tuesday amid sector-wide profit-taking in semiconductor stocks, despite the AI frenzy.
The Nasdaq is down 2.64% while the S&P 500 has shed 1.02%.
Today’s pressure appears tied more to the broader growth-stock selloff than to a single MRVL-specific headline, with the Nasdaq leading declines and volatility rising in the most crowded momentum areas.
Technical Analysis
Even after today’s drop, MRVL is still in a strong longer-term uptrend: it’s trading 7.1% above the 20-day SMA ($263.46), 39.8% above the 50-day SMA ($201.70), and 146.8% above the 200-day SMA ($114.29).
The moving-average structure remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day above the 200-day) in October 2025.
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 27, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: 87 cents (Up from 67 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $2.70 Billion (Up from $2.01 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 105.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $243.92. Recent analyst moves include:
- B of A Securities: Buy (Raises Forecast to $365.00) (June 23)
- Keybanc: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $385.00) (June 18)
- Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains Forecast to $240.00) (June 12)
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because MRVL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were down 9.10% at $279.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
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