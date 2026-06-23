What Is Going On With Super Micro Stock On Tuesday?

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock fell almost 5% Tuesday as investors continued to sell higher-risk tech hardware stocks in a weaker market.

Market Selloff Pressures Super Micro

The broader market remained under pressure, with the Nasdaq down 2.95% and the S&P 500 lower by 1.25%. The Dow fell 0.32%, while the Russell 2000 dropped 1.32%, showing the weakness extended beyond a single market.

Super Micro Highlights Separate AI System Options

The company’s updated rack and edge systems help customers improve performance without replacing existing setups.

The company also added Intel Arc Pro graphics options for customers who need more power for visual AI work.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY)

: 69 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.73 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY)

: $11.73 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 18.7x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $32.70 (24 analysts). Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Initiated with Peer Perform (June 11)

: Initiated with Peer Perform (June 11) Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Forecast to $44.00) (June 1)

: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $44.00) (June 1) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $36.00) (May 12)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SMCI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were down 4.99% at $33.69 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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