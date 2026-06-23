What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Tuesday?

Technical Analysis

Broadcom is trading 7.1% below its 20-day simple moving average of $412.61 and 7% below its 50-day SMA of $412.42. This suggests the near-term trend has weakened and rallies could face resistance.

However, the longer-term trend remains intact. The stock is still 3.9% above its 100-day SMA of $369.13 and 6.4% above its 200-day SMA of $360.40.

The relative strength index stands at 46.61, placing the stock in neutral territory. RSI measures whether a stock has become overbought or oversold. The current reading suggests momentum has cooled, but the shares are not yet deeply oversold.

Broadcom also continues to hold above the bullish “golden cross” formed in April, when the 50-day SMA moved above the 200-day SMA. Still, investors are watching whether buyers defend support near the 100-day moving average. A decisive break below that level could signal a deeper correction.

Key Resistance: $437.50, near the recent pivot zone and above the short-term moving averages.

$437.50, near the recent pivot zone and above the short-term moving averages. Key Support: $370.50, close to the 100-day SMA, where longer-term buyers may step in.

Apollo Financing Underscores Broadcom’s AI Opportunity

Zelter said the deal shows how AI compute demand is creating major financing needs, especially for companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI that have not yet built a traditional debt following. He said he expects similar transactions to be replicated as hyperscalers spend heavily on data centers and chips.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Broadcom is expected to report earnings on Sept. 3, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $3.16, up from $1.69 a year earlier, on revenue of $29.43 billion, compared with $15.95 billion last year.

The stock trades at about 65.2 times earnings, reflecting its premium valuation.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $513.68. Recent research includes:

UBS maintained Buy and lowered its price forecast to $485 on June 4.

maintained Buy and lowered its price forecast to $485 on June 4. Bank of America Securities maintained Buy and raised its price forecast to $530 on June 4.

maintained Buy and raised its price forecast to $530 on June 4. Mizuho maintained Outperform and raised its price forecast to $530 on June 4.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Broadcom scores well on quality and momentum but poorly on valuation.

Its Momentum score of 81.71 reflects continued long-term strength despite Tuesday’s decline. The Quality score of 95.63 highlights strong underlying business fundamentals.

However, the Value score of 6.89 suggests the shares remain expensive relative to peers. That can increase downside volatility during risk-off market sessions. The Growth score of 25.65 also trails other high-growth technology companies.

Overall, the Benzinga Edge profile suggests Broadcom remains a fundamentally strong company, but its premium valuation leaves the stock vulnerable when investor sentiment weakens.

ETF Exposure

Broadcom is a top holding in several technology-focused exchange-traded funds, including:

Because Broadcom represents a large allocation in these funds, ETF inflows and outflows can create additional buying or selling pressure in the stock.

Price Action

AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were down 2.51% at $382.29 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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