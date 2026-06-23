SpaceX’s Valuation Concerns

He said that NVIDIA was trading at “19x CY 2026 EV/EBITDA,” adding that the chipmaker’s long-term revenue growth was expected to be 10-15% annually. “The math doesn’t math,” he said.

Mohamed El Erian, Peter Schiff Weigh In

Economist Mohamed El-Erian, following SpaceX’s IPO, weighed in on the split between the gains and losses incurred by investors as $400 billion was wiped out from SpaceX’s valuation.

“Investors who were lucky enough to acquire their exposure at the IPO are currently up 23%, while those who were very unlucky and bought at the high are down almost 25%. Wild!” the economist said in a post on X.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SpaceX fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were unchanged 0.00% at $148.18 during premarket trading Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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