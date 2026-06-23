Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 3, 2026: A horizontal smartphone lies on a dark surface displaying the white SpaceX logo on its screen. In the background, a blurry black and white portrait of Elon Musk is visible. The image features a shallow depth of field, focusing on the sharp typography of the logo while the facial features in the back remain out of focus. The composition is set against a completely black environment.
June 23, 2026 7:54 AM 3 min read

Gary Black Says 'The Math Doesn't Math' As SPCX Dips After Blockbuster IPO— Compares Elon Musk-Led Company To Nvidia

SpaceX’s Valuation Concerns

He said that NVIDIA was trading at “19x CY 2026 EV/EBITDA,” adding that the chipmaker’s long-term revenue growth was expected to be 10-15% annually. “The math doesn’t math,” he said.

Mohamed El Erian, Peter Schiff Weigh In

Economist Mohamed El-Erian, following SpaceX’s IPO, weighed in on the split between the gains and losses incurred by investors as $400 billion was wiped out from SpaceX’s valuation.

“Investors who were lucky enough to acquire their exposure at the IPO are currently up 23%, while those who were very unlucky and bought at the high are down almost 25%. Wild!” the economist said in a post on X.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SpaceX fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were unchanged 0.00% at $148.18 during premarket trading Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved