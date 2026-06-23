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AI technology bubble concept Chip stock market crash artificial intelligence chip inside a bubble with financial stock market chart
June 23, 2026 6:55 AM 3 min read

Tech Investor Dan Niles Cuts Back On Mag7 Bets Despite Massive Gains, Flags 'Speed Bump' Ahead: 'What Does September Guidance Look Like?'

Prominent tech investor Dan Niles indicated that he is scaling back his investments in hyperscalers and chip stocks.

Despite recent gains in chip stocks, Niles is reducing his exposure, predicting a potential “speed bump” in the near future due to these concerns.

"But even there, with the stocks doubling, I’m just going ahead and trimming back some of that exposure." 

As AI costs climb, companies are shifting from maximizing token usage to minimizing it, seeking greater efficiency and lower-cost models. The trend has sparked concerns that reduced AI consumption could pressure revenues for hyperscalers that have invested billions in expanding AI infrastructure.

"If you’re routing things to cheaper models, well, what are your September guidance look like?" asked Niles.

Who Wins The AI Monetization Race?

She noted that declining free cash flow yields and rising capital expenditures are prompting investors to scrutinize valuations more closely and demand proof that AI investments will translate into sustainable earnings growth.

Image via Shutterstock

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