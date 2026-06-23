Box CEO Aaron Levie Says 'It's All Evals' When It Comes To AI Progress

AI Evals Seen As Core Driver Of Model

In a post on X, Levie argued that "almost all AI model and agent progress is downstream from evals."

He added that improvements in open-weight models, post-training for specific domains, and agentic AI systems all depend on rigorous evaluation methods.

"Agent improvements in the applied AI layer is all about evals," he wrote, emphasizing that enterprise AI deployments capable of augmenting work also rely heavily on testing frameworks.

Levie further stated, "It’s all evals," underscoring his view that evaluation systems are central to the development of reliable AI agents.

AI Scaling Stalls Without Reliable Evals, Experts Say

Box CEO comments echoed a broader industry discussion highlighted by Garrett Lord, who said companies are struggling to move AI beyond pilot programs because they lack consistent ways to measure performance.

"Everyone is coming to the same realization: if you want production-quality agents that can actually do the work, it starts with evals," Lord wrote.

He added that firms often cannot "quantify how accurate their AI programs are," making scaling difficult.

AI Boom Fuels Meta And Nvidia Moves

Investors had increasingly prioritized AI exposure over profitability, with unprofitable small-cap companies outperforming profitable peers as enthusiasm for AI-linked growth strengthened.

It includes photo and video editing, while positioning itself against traditional search engines.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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