What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Tuesday?

Nasdaq futures were down 2.38%, while S&P 500 futures lost 1.18%. Dow futures slipped 0.51%, and Russell 2000 futures declined 1.38%.

There was no company-specific announcement behind Alibaba’s decline. Instead, the stock appeared to be tracking the broader risk-off mood in equity futures.

The weak market backdrop added pressure to Alibaba, which has remained under technical pressure for several months. Investors often reduce exposure to growth stocks during broad market sell-offs, particularly those already trading below key technical levels.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

Alibaba shares traded around $101.75 in premarket trading. The stock remained about 14.8% below its 20-day simple moving average of $119.59, 20.9% below its 50-day moving average of $128.85 and 31.6% below its 200-day moving average of $149.03.

The 20-day moving average remains below the 50-day moving average, while the 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving average in April, confirming a longer-term bearish trend.

Momentum indicators suggest the stock is heavily oversold. Alibaba’s relative strength index stands at 23.33. While such readings can trigger short-covering rallies, they do not necessarily indicate a trend reversal.

The stock is also trading below its previous 52-week low of $103.71, which could now serve as resistance. Immediate support sits near the current premarket level of $101.75.

Alibaba Boosts T-Head Capital

In other news, Alibaba’s chip design unit, T-Head, more than tripled its registered capital to 1 billion yuan ($148 million), marking its first capital injection in over three years, according to the South China Morning Post.

The move supports Alibaba’s push to build a full-stack AI ecosystem spanning custom chips, Qwen AI models and Alibaba Cloud, while also aligning with reported plans to spin off T-Head ahead of a potential initial public offering.

T-Head has accelerated AI chip development, recently unveiling the Zhenwu M890 accelerator and reporting shipments of 560,000 Zhenwu chips to more than 400 customers across 20 industries.

Bloomberg previously reported that Alibaba plans to restructure the unit before exploring a public listing.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Alibaba is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 28, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of $2.51 per share, up from $2.06 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $38.72 billion, compared with $34.57 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at about 16.2 times earnings.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $190.86. Recent analyst actions include:

Susquehanna reaffirmed a Positive rating and raised its price forecast to $185 on May 15.

reaffirmed a Positive rating and raised its price forecast to $185 on May 15. JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating and lifted its price forecast to $205 on May 14.

maintained an Overweight rating and lifted its price forecast to $205 on May 14. Barclays maintained an Overweight rating and increased its price forecast to $195 on May 14.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Alibaba scores well on value and growth but continues to struggle on momentum and quality.

The stock has a Momentum score of 10.08 and a Quality score of 13.12. It scores 94.18 on Value and 83.48 on Growth.

The rankings suggest investors continue to favor Alibaba’s valuation and long-term growth prospects, even as weak price momentum limits near-term buying interest.

ETF Exposure

Alibaba is a notable holding in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Fund flows into or out of these ETFs can influence trading activity in Alibaba shares.

Price Action

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were down 3.00% at $101.82 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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