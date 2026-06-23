Speaking in the Oval Office while signing executive orders, Trump commended Krishna’s leadership and the firm’s investments in advanced fabrication. "What a job you’ve done…We invested in his fab. He’s got a leading fab," Trump said.

Trump also made a personal aside about his past investment in the stock, saying, “I used to have that stock when it was much much lower. I brilliantly sold it when I became president.”

“That was not a good move,” he said.

Federal Backing Boosts IBM Vision

Trump’s praise for Krishna comes in the wake of a series of strategic moves by the administration to bolster America’s position in the global tech race. On Monday, the President signed executive orders to accelerate quantum computing development, targeting the deployment of a research-capable quantum computer by 2028, while directing federal agencies to adopt quantum-resistant encryption by 2030–2031 to guard against future cyber threats.

IBM also announced a $10 billion investment in quantum computing over five years, aiming to build the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.

IBM Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, IBM stock declined by 13.48%, according to Benzinga Pro data. On Monday, the stock rose 1.25% to close at $252.22.

Trump’s Investments Draw Attention

Trump has repeatedly promoted specific companies, and recent ethics filings show he purchased shares in at least two firms before publicly boosting them or implementing favorable policies.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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