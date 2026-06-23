The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has issued a stark warning that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could dramatically accelerate cyberattacks in the near future, arguing that organizations have only months—not years—to prepare for a rapidly changing threat landscape.

Five Eyes Says Frontier AI Will Transform Cyber Warfare

In a joint statement released Monday, intelligence and cybersecurity officials from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand said next-generation AI systems are expected to “fundamentally” reshape both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

“Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations,” the agencies said, warning that “the timeline is not years, it is months.”

The statement reflects growing concern among Western governments that increasingly capable AI models could help attackers identify vulnerabilities, write malicious code and automate complex cyber operations at unprecedented speed.

AI Models Draw Growing National Security Scrutiny

The warning comes amid heightened debate over the cybersecurity implications of advanced AI systems developed by companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

According to the report, concerns have grown that cutting-edge models could lower the barriers to conducting sophisticated cyberattacks.

Earlier this month, Anthropic reportedly suspended access to a version of its Mythos model after a U.S. government directive tied to national security concerns involving foreign users.

At the same time, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, reportedly shortened deadlines for federal agencies to remediate critical vulnerabilities to just three days, citing the growing pace of AI-enabled threats, Reuters reported.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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