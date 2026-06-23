Xiaomi Moves Robotic Charging Toward Mass Market

The equipment will become a new consumer device in the Chinese auto and electronics giant’s expanding ecosystem. Xiaomi published a demonstration video and said preparations for mass production are complete.

CarNewsChina first reported that the product will launch later this year. The system can plug into and unplug from a parked EV and also support remote charging when a driver leaves an EV parked at home while traveling.

Drivers Can Park And Walk Away

According to Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, the equipment already operates in some private garages. Xiaomi described the product as "a seamless, intelligent experience that bridges automated parking with autonomous charging." The setup links self-parking with a robotic charging arm, meaning drivers do not have to plug in or unplug the vehicle themselves.

The demo shows the car parking first. The robotic arm then identifies the charging port and inserts the plug without driver involvement.

Under Xiaomi’s "Lazy" charging mode, drivers can leave the car once it is parked and allow the system to take over. The arm can disconnect on its own once the battery is full or reaches a chosen limit.

Drivers can also start charging from a smartphone if the vehicle sits within the robotic arm’s reach. Xiaomi says that feature eliminates the need to physically return to the car.

Chinese EV Rivals Chase Automated Charging

The product arrives as China’s EV market continues to push automation beyond driving. Xiaomi’s EV ambitions have already drawn attention as it expands from smartphones and consumer electronics into cars, a shift Benzinga has previously covered in the broader context of China’s intensifying EV race.

Photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO from Shutterstock