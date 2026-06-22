President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Monday aimed at accelerating quantum computing development and strengthening cybersecurity as Washington intensifies its competition with China in the race for quantum leadership.

Quantum Push Targets Emerging Technology

An order seeks to accelerate quantum computing development, including a national effort to deploy a quantum computer capable of supporting advanced scientific research by 2028.

Trump also signed an order on cybersecurity, requiring federal agencies to transition critical systems to quantum-resistant encryption between 2030 and 2031 in preparation for future quantum-enabled cyber threats.

Trump said the measures would strengthen America’s position as the world leader “in this very important, emerging field,” in a post shared by Futurum Equities’ Chief Market Strategist Shay Boloor on X.

Quantum Stocks In Focus

The push comes as the U.S. and China compete for leadership in quantum technology, which is increasingly seen as a strategic complement to artificial intelligence and a key driver of future computing capabilities.

“President Trump is ramping up support for quantum,” The Kobeissi Letter said in a post on X.

The announcement sparked after-hours moves across several quantum computing stocks:

Benzinga edge rankings indicates IBM has a Momentum score in the 13th percentile and a Growth score in the 61st percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com