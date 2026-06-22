Women around the world are reportedly losing tens of thousands of dollars to scammers posing as Elon Musk, prompting the billionaire’s mother, Maye Musk, to speak out about the growing fraud scheme.

Maye Musk Highlights Growing Elon Musk Romance Scam

Last week, Maye Musk took to X to express frustration over the number of people who contacted her claiming they were deceived by fake Elon Musk accounts.

“I am reprimanded daily, on all social media platforms, from women who say they sent $20K or $40k to Elon after he proposed to them,” she wrote. “It’s to cover the cost of their wedding, then he disappears.”

Her post was accompanied by a screenshot shared by another user showing a direct message request from an account impersonating the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

The message claimed “Elon Musk” was helping workers, retirees and other individuals through a special program and asked whether the recipient had submitted an application.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk currently has a net worth of $1.1 trillion.

How Fake Elon Musk Accounts Build Trust

Cybersecurity experts have long warned that celebrity impersonation scams often begin with unsolicited messages on social media. Fraudsters typically pose as well-known public figures, build trust over weeks or months and eventually ask victims for money.

The Federal Communications Commission has described romance scams as a “long con,” noting that scammers often spend significant time developing relationships before making financial requests.

In many cases, victims are persuaded to send money for supposed wedding expenses, travel costs, taxes or investment opportunities.

Victims Have Lost Thousands — And Even Millions

The scammers reportedly persuaded him to transfer funds tied to fake investments in Tesla, SpaceX and cryptocurrency ventures.

Similar stories have surfaced on Reddit, where users have described elderly relatives becoming emotionally attached to fake Elon Musk accounts.

One user wrote, “My 80-year-old mom thinks she’s going to marry Elon Musk and gives all her money away each month.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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