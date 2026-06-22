SpaceX Investors May Soon Face A Question Meta, Uber And Rivian Shareholders Know Well

Per data compiled by Leverage Shares posted on X by Special Situations, in June 2027, a major insider lockup is scheduled to expire, potentially making a massive block of currently restricted shares eligible for sale.

The Supply Question Few Investors Are Discussing

When SpaceX went public earlier this month, much of the company’s stock remained locked up under post-IPO restrictions.

According to the company’s share ownership structure, public investors currently have access to just about 5% of the company’s outstanding shares. That dynamic helps explain why newly public stocks can sometimes experience sharp price swings in their early months of trading.

A limited float means demand from new investors is competing for a relatively small pool of available shares.

That equation could look very different next year.

Based on the company’s lockup schedule, a substantial portion of insider-held (including Elon Musk‘s) shares are expected to become eligible for sale in June 2027. While eligibility does not mean insiders will sell, the event could significantly increase the amount of stock available for trading.

For investors, the key issue isn’t necessarily selling activity itself. It’s supply.

Meta, Uber And Rivian Offer A Reminder

SpaceX would not be the first high-profile company to face investor scrutiny around a major lockup expiration.

Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) experienced comparable pressure in 2022, when investors worried about the implications of insiders gaining the ability to sell large portions of their holdings.

In each case, the anticipation of new supply often became almost as important as the actual selling activity.

Why SpaceX Could Be Different

SpaceX is not Meta, Uber or Rivian.

For one thing, the company’s shareholder base is unusually concentrated around Musk and early investors. The business also operates in sectors that have attracted intense investor enthusiasm, including artificial intelligence, space infrastructure, satellite communications and defense technology. Those factors could help absorb additional supply if investor demand remains strong.

At the same time, the sheer scale of the potential unlock makes it difficult to ignore. SpaceX is already one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world. Any significant increase in tradable shares would represent one of the largest unlock events ever associated with a mega-cap stock.

That doesn’t mean the stock is destined to fall.

Meta ultimately went on to become one of the best-performing large-cap stocks of the following decade despite its lockup concerns. Uber recovered from its early post-IPO struggles, while investors eventually shifted their focus back to company fundamentals.

But history suggests that when a large block of insider shares approaches eligibility, the market tends to pay attention.

The Next SpaceX Catalyst May Be About Supply, Not Demand

For now, most investors remain focused on SpaceX’s growth story. The company continues expanding Starlink, investing heavily in artificial intelligence through xAI and pursuing opportunities that could further increase its importance across communications, defense and technology markets.

Yet as June 2027 approaches, investors may begin asking a different question. Not whether demand for SpaceX shares remains strong. But whether the market is prepared for a significant increase in supply.

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