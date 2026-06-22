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Alibaba company logo on office building
June 22, 2026 1:19 PM 2 min read

Alibaba Stock Pulls Back: Why Chairman Joe Tsai’s Bold New AI Gambit Has Wall Street Hesitant

Chairman Joe Tsai is doubling down on an "all in" AI strategy, SCMP reported last Friday.

• Alibaba stock is showing weakness. Why is BABA stock trading lower?

At VivaTech in Paris, Tsai laid out Alibaba’s "full-stack" AI plan spanning chips, cloud infrastructure, foundation models and consumer applications, arguing AI could ultimately represent a $50 trillion total addressable market.

He also framed the bet as intentionally broad — investing across the value chain now and "figure out the winners later," rather than picking a single AI segment.

With the Nasdaq down 0.58% while the Russell 2000 is up 0.84%, Monday’s tape is mixed, and Alibaba is underperforming even as six sectors are advancing. That divergence suggests the market is still treating China mega-cap tech as a higher-risk pocket despite upbeat AI messaging.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the Aug. 28 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $2.51 (Up from $2.06 year-over-year)
  • Revenue Estimate: $38.72 billion (Up from $34.57 billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 16.4x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Alibaba carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BABA Price Action

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were down 1.52% at $105.45 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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