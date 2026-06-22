Why Is Super Micro Computer Stock Soaring Monday?

New NVIDIA Vera Rubin Blueprint Launched

The San Jose, California-based high-performance server technology company announced the introduction of its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) Blueprint for High-Performance Computing (HPC) at the ISC 2026 conference.

The new blueprint utilizes the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 platform, focusing on scientific computing and converged artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“Scientific discovery has always been driven by the tools available to researchers, and AI has become an essential part of the research process,” stated Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro, in the announcement.

Super Micro Short Interest Update

Market data reveals a decline in short interest for the company during the latest reporting period. Total shorted shares fell from 81.22 million to 74.48 million, leaving 16.55% of the company’s publicly available float sold short. Given the recent average daily trading volume of 44.01 million shares, the current days-to-cover ratio stands at 1.69 days.

Liquid Cooling and Hardware Specifications

The newly introduced blueprint features scalable units running from 3.2 megawatt up to 1 gigawatt, integrating up to 1,152 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 576 NVIDIA Vera CPUs in liquid-cooled racks.

The architecture relies on Supermicro’s DLC-2 Direct Liquid Cooling technology, supporting 362 kilowatt per rack with specialized chemical-stability coolant and redundant cooling distribution units.

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Super Micro Critical Technical Levels

From a trend perspective, SMCI is still trying to repair damage from earlier in the year: it’s trading 7.9% below its 20-day SMA ($38.05) and 1.3% below its 200-day SMA ($35.52), which keeps nearby overhead supply in play. At the same time, it’s holding above its 50-day SMA ($33.04) and 100-day SMA ($30.99), a constructive sign that buyers are defending the intermediate trend even if the longer-term picture remains messy.

The moving-average stack tells the story of that tug-of-war: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in December 2025. That combination often produces fast rallies that can stall quickly unless price can reclaim the longer-term average and then hold it.

Momentum data is limited today (RSI and MACD aren’t available), so the cleaner read is price vs. key levels and the recent turning points: the stock put in a swing low in March and a swing high in June, and it also broke above resistance in May before breaking below support in June. That history matters because it suggests SMCI has been prone to failed breakouts—so follow-through above nearby resistance is the key “prove it” step.

Key Resistance : $36.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 200-day SMA zone

: $36.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 200-day SMA zone Key Support: $29.50 — a prior buyer-defense area that lines up with the broader base-building zone above the March low

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 14.29% at $35.04 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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