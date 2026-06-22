Western Digital Joins Micron’s AI Memory Rally As Chip Demand Supercharges Storage Stocks

Sentiment across the storage sector improved after Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Micron and raised his price target to $1,550 from $500 ahead of the company’s June 24 earnings.

Bolton cited improving memory-market fundamentals, including stronger demand, firm pricing, limited capacity additions and long-term supply agreements that support higher AI-driven valuations.

WDC is outperforming the broader market as investors rotate into AI infrastructure plays, with memory suppliers viewed as key beneficiaries of rising data-center demand.

Technical Analysis

WDC remains in a steep uptrend across timeframes, trading 31.3% above its 20-day SMA ($578.56) and 181.8% above its 200-day SMA ($269.48), indicating buyers have stayed in control even after big runs. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the longer-term trend is reinforced by the golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that triggered in July 2025.

With RSI and MACD unavailable in the current dataset, the cleaner momentum signal comes from the structure: price is still pressing near the top of its 52-week range, with the 52-week high at $799.87 after the most recent swing high in June. That kind of "extended above moving averages" setup can keep working, but it also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks if the bid fades.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.27 (Up from $1.66 YoY)

: $3.27 (Up from $1.66 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.70 Billion (Up from $2.60 Billion YoY)

: $3.70 Billion (Up from $2.60 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 44.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Buy rating and an average price forecast of $512.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises Forecast to $650.00) (June 15)

: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $650.00) (June 15) JPMorgan : Overweight (Raises Forecast to $650.00) (June 12)

: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $650.00) (June 12) Mizuho: Outperform (Raises Forecast to $685.00) (June 8)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because WDC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

WDC Stock Price Activity: Western Digital shares were up 2.19% at $762.58 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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