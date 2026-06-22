What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Monday?

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock edged lower in Monday’s premarket session. Nasdaq futures rose 0.22%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.14%.

Despite the bullish long-term outlook, no major company-specific news drove Monday’s premarket decline. Instead, the modest pullback appeared to reflect positioning around key technical levels after NVIDIA’s strong performance over the past year.

The stock is trading near several closely watched moving averages, making the $210 area an important short-term battleground. Traders are watching whether buyers can defend support before the next major catalyst.

Technical Picture Remains Constructive

NVIDIA is trading about 0.5% below its 20-day simple moving average of $211.79. However, it remains about 0.7% above its 50-day SMA of $209.31, suggesting the stock is still holding trend support.

The longer-term trend remains positive. Shares trade about 7.6% above the 100-day SMA of $195.77 and roughly 10.9% above the 200-day SMA of $189.90.

The moving-average structure also remains favorable. The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day SMA, while the golden cross formed in June 2025 continues to support the broader uptrend.

Momentum remains worth watching. A move above the MACD signal line would reinforce bullish momentum, while a move below it could signal further consolidation.

Key resistance: $217.00

$217.00 Key support: $209.00, near the 50-day SMA.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The next major catalyst is the company’s estimated Aug. 26, 2026, earnings release.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $2.06, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $91.70 billion, compared with $46.74 billion in the prior-year period.

NVIDIA trades at about 32.3 times trailing earnings, while analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $323.83. Recent analyst actions include:

China Renaissance initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $319 price forecast on June 5.

initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $319 price forecast on June 5. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and $270 price forecast on June 2.

reiterated its Buy rating and $270 price forecast on June 2. DA Davidson maintained its Buy rating and $300 price forecast on June 1.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns NVIDIA a Momentum score of 79.44, a Quality score of 98.05, a Growth score of 98.66 and a Value score of 7.15, reflecting strong fundamentals but a premium valuation.

ETF Exposure

NVDA Stock Price Activity: NVIDIA shares were down 0.37% at $209.90 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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