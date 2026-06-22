Tight Supply Drives Memory Profits

As Micron’s financial results are set to be announced on Wednesday after the closing bell, more analysts weighed in on the path ahead amid skyrocketing memory prices.

According to Jack Gold, principal analyst at J.Gold Associates, the company has been increasingly focusing on high-bandwidth memory, a key technology for AI applications that offers higher profit margins than traditional dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

Gold told MarketWatch, “It’s unlikely we’ll see any appreciable price decreases until the manufacturing catches up with the demand, which is unlikely for the next 12-18 months at least, even as Micron has announced some very large investments in building new capacity.”

Another analyst, Morningstar’s William Kerwin, told the publication that the growth of Micron has been astonishing over the past 12 months. “Tight memory supply is sending prices skyrocketing, leading to massive growth coming at nearly pure profit,” Kerwin said.

Apple Faces Soaring Component Costs

Cook warned that the company can no longer fully absorb the significant price increases from suppliers. Although Apple has not disclosed which products could be affected, Cook described the current commodity market swings as unprecedented in his 40 years in electronics supply chains. Micron stock closed 8.70% higher on Thursday amid Cook’s comments.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Micron has a growth score of 83.10% and a momentum rating of 99.62%, indicating strong performance in both areas. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare Micron’s performance with its peers.

MU Price Action. On a year-to-date basis, Micron stock surged 259.52%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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