Elon Musk Is Now Richer Than His Native South Africa—And Wealthier Than These Countries

Elon Musk’s Wealth Surpasses South Africa’s Economy

Musk’s net worth stands at approximately $1.2 trillion, according to Forbes.

His net worth was propelled largely by the soaring value of SpaceX, which earlier this month debuted on public markets at a valuation approaching $2 trillion.

Musk owns roughly 38% of the rocket company, including options.

The scale of Musk’s fortune is perhaps best understood through comparison. The South Africa-born entrepreneur is now worth more than twice the annual economic output of his native country.

International Monetary Fund estimates put South Africa’s 2026 gross domestic product at about $480 billion. By comparison, Musk’s estimated $1.2 trillion net worth is roughly two-and-a-half times larger.

Richer Than Most Nations On Earth

Only a small group of countries currently have economies larger than $1 trillion.

According to IMF estimates for 2026, only a small group of economies is larger than Musk’s estimated $1.2 trillion fortune.

The U.S. leads at $32.38 trillion, followed by China at $20.85 trillion, Germany at $5.45 trillion, Japan at $4.38 trillion, the U.K. at $4.26 trillion, India at $4.15 trillion and France at $3.6 trillion.

Other economies larger than Musk’s fortune include Italy ($2.74 trillion), Russia ($2.66 trillion), Brazil ($2.64 trillion), Canada ($2.51 trillion), Australia ($2.12 trillion), Mexico ($2.12 trillion), Spain ($2.09 trillion), South Korea ($1.93 trillion), Turkey ($1.64 trillion), Indonesia ($1.54 trillion), the Netherlands ($1.45 trillion) and Saudi Arabia ($1.39 trillion).

SpaceX, Tesla And xAI Drive Record Wealth

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has become the cornerstone of Musk’s fortune. Last year, xAI absorbed social media platform X in a deal that valued the combined business at $1.25 trillion, further boosting the entrepreneur’s asset base.

While net worth and GDP measure different things—one reflects the value of owned assets while the other measures economic output—the comparison underscores the extraordinary scale of Musk’s fortune.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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