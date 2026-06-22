Tesla Files Intent To Use Megapod Trademark

The filing was first spotted Saturday by X user @xdNiBoR, which describes a complete, self-contained computing system for AI workloads, less than a year after Tesla shut down Dojo, its only in-house AI training computer.

Tesla filed the Megapod trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as an intent-to-use application, meaning the company has claimed the name but has not launched the product.

Electrek reported on Sunday that the filing covers servers, AI data processing hardware, networking equipment, power distribution units and cooling systems. In plain English, Tesla appears to be laying claim to a turnkey AI data-center building block rather than a single-chip or battery product.

Filing Fuels Supercharger AI Compute Speculation

The USPTO language does not specifically name Tesla’s Megapack, Powerwall or Supercharger systems. But the filing has fueled speculation that Tesla could package AI compute with its energy hardware, turning modular units into power-managed nodes for AI workloads.

Tesla has not announced deployment timelines, pricing, or customers.

AI Hardware Market Poses Major Challenges

Tesla’s AI hardware record remains mixed. Tesla disbanded its Dojo team after staff departures. Musk called Dojo 2 an "evolutionary dead end," and Tesla pivoted toward AI5 and AI6 chips.

Still, Musk recently heaped heavy praise on Tesla’s AI chip team as "awesome" and said AI6 could set a record for "usable intelligence" per wafer.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock provides excellent Growth and Quality, while also offering a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.50% to $398.50 during the after-hours trading last Thursday.

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