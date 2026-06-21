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Collage of Financial Data Analysis With Global Map Representation in Office Setting
June 21, 2026 10:46 PM 4 min read

Michael Burry Unlocks Research For Father's Day, Says AI Will Create Software Winners And Losers: Here Are The Stocks He Highlighted

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry made one of his software-sector research reports freely available for Father’s Day on Sunday, outlining the companies he believes are best positioned to navigate the artificial intelligence era and those facing greater disruption risks.

Adobe, Autodesk Seen As Better Positioned

According to Burry, Adobe is one of the software companies he believes is better positioned for the AI era, adding that the market has become overly pessimistic about its prospects, as investors worry that generative AI could replace creative software.

Burry said Autodesk benefits from serving industries where expertise, accountability and regulatory requirements remain central to the workflow, creating a role that AI tools cannot easily assume.

Intuit Benefits From Trust And Accountability

Burry was also positive on Intuit, citing the company’s presence in tax preparation, accounting and financial services, as well as its proprietary data, industry expertise and long-standing customer relationships.

Quoting Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi, Burry said that customers seek accountability when making important financial decisions and that “ultimately, customers buy confidence, not code.”

DocuSign Faces A Tougher AI-Era Outlook

Burry was more cautious on DocuSign, as he believes the company’s e-signature business has plateaued. At the same time, competition continues to emerge from AI-powered workflows, contract management platforms, and larger software providers.

“The Stone classification reflects acute AI-era exposure,” Burry said, adding that AI agents could reduce the importance of traditional e-signature products over time.

He also pointed to competition from Adobe Acrobat Sign, Microsoft 365 and contract lifecycle management providers, adding that “a first mover in e-signature… was always destined to be subsumed or competed out of existence, even if over an extended period of time.”

Broader Tech View

Benzinga edge rankings indicate ADBE has a Momentum score in the 3rd percentile and a Growth score in the 8th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Prostock-studio on Shutterstock.com

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