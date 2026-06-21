Ross Gerber Envisions A ‘Real AI Phone’ Built Around Starlink

Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki, wrote on X that Starlink has an opportunity to create a “truly great AI phone” featuring satellite connectivity, exceptional battery life and an AI-first operating system.

“Tell the phone what you want it to do and it does it for you,” Gerber said, before asking, “Who will make a real AI phone first?”

“You can tell it you want a pizza from Prince Street at 6 p.m. and it happens? No,” he replied.

Google Pixel Users Say Gemini Already Handles Most Of The Work

The user argued that newer Pixel devices can already perform much of the workflow Gerber described.

According to the user, Gemini can open food delivery apps, locate restaurants, add items to a cart and navigate much of the ordering process through app automation.

The only step typically requiring user intervention is payment authorization, a safeguard designed to prevent unintended purchases.

Google has heavily highlighted AI across its latest Pixel lineup. Last year, the company said its Pixel 10 devices, powered by the Tensor G5 chip, are designed to run advanced Gemini AI experiences directly on the device.

Features include app-aware assistance through Magic Cue, real-time language translation, Gemini Live visual guidance and AI-powered writing tools.

Apple Remains At The Center Of The AI Smartphone Race

The discussion arrives as Apple faces growing scrutiny over its AI strategy following mixed Wall Street reactions to recent Siri AI announcements.

Despite the debate, Apple remains the dominant smartphone vendor in the U.S. market.

According to Statcounter data for May 2026, Apple held a 61.51% market share, compared with Samsung Electronics’ (OTC:SSNLF) 20.74% and Google’s 3.86%.

In April, Apple reported fiscal second-quarter iPhone revenue of $56.99 billion, up from $46.84 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Musk hinted earlier this year that a Starlink smartphone could eventually emerge.

Price Action: Apple shares closed at $298.01 on Thursday, up 0.70% and slipped 0.26% to $297.23 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Apple stock sits in the 98th percentile for quality, supported by strong short, medium and long-term price performance.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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