Elizabeth Warren Targets Elon Musk In Renewed Push For Ultra-Millionaire Tax

Ultra-Millionaire Tax To Fund Education

In a post on social media platform X, Warren stated that if Musk paid her proposed ultra-millionaire tax, it could finance free community college across the United States.

"If Elon Musk paid my ultra-millionaire tax, we could fully cover free community college in America," she said.

Warren’s proposal aims to address educational accessibility by utilizing funds from high-net-worth individuals.

The idea of taxing the ultra-rich to support public services has been a recurring theme in Warren’s political agenda. She argues that such a tax could bridge financial gaps in public education, making community college accessible to more Americans.

Taxing Ultra-Wealthy Not A New Proposal From Warren

The discussion around taxing the ultra-wealthy is not new for Senator Warren. Earlier, she suggested that her wealth tax could also provide healthcare for every four-year-old in America.

In a related context, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized the “insanely rigged economy,” highlighting the wealth disparity where billionaires’ fortunes grow while many Americans struggle with basic expenses.

Musk himself has seen significant wealth gains, recently surpassing the combined net worth of other tech giants following the blockbuster SpaceX IPO that propelled his net worth to more than $1 trillion.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.