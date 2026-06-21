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Tesla Cybercab on display at the Westfield Century City Mall
June 21, 2026 9:31 AM 2 min read

Trump's EV Policies, Tesla's Robotaxi Boost, GM's New Silverado, Uber's Zurich Expansion And More: This Week In Mobility

This week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto industry. From political accusations over EV policies to advancements in autonomous vehicles, the sector has seen significant developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Trump Accused Of Stifling EV Growth

Read the full article here.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Goals Get A Boost

Read the full article here.

GM Unveils 2027 Chevy Silverado

Read the full article here.

Uber, WeRide Launch Robotaxi In Zurich

Read the full article here.

Lucid Eyes Robotaxi Growth With Uber-Nuro Partnership

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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