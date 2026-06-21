This week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto industry. From political accusations over EV policies to advancements in autonomous vehicles, the sector has seen significant developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Trump Accused Of Stifling EV Growth

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Tesla’s Robotaxi Goals Get A Boost

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GM Unveils 2027 Chevy Silverado

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Uber, WeRide Launch Robotaxi In Zurich

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Lucid Eyes Robotaxi Growth With Uber-Nuro Partnership

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.