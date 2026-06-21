Amazon's AI Chip Expansion, Intel's New Hire And Google's Loss: This Week In Tech

Amazon’s AI Chip Strategy Takes A Leap

Amazon is expanding its Trainium AI chip strategy beyond its cloud computing service, AWS. The company’s AI chief, Peter DeSantis, revealed that discussions with potential customers have begun, although he did not disclose their identities. This move comes as investors embrace a broader risk-on trade, leading to a surge in technology stocks.

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Meta, TikTok And YouTube Face Legal Challenge

A federal appeals court has given Ohio the green light to enforce a law requiring social media platforms to obtain parental consent before allowing users under 16 to access their services. This decision overturns a lower court ruling that had previously blocked the Social Media Parental Notification Act from taking effect.

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AT&T’s Copper Exit Plan Hits A Snag

AT&T’s plan to exit copper is facing resistance from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPCU). The state agency argues that AT&T is trying to evade its obligations as a carrier of last resort and ensure access to basic telephone service.

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Intel Appoints Former SK Hynix CEO

Intel has appointed former SK Hynix and SK On CEO Seok-Hee Lee as executive vice president of its contract chip-manufacturing business. Lee will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan and oversee advanced packaging, system integration, back-end technology development, and back-end manufacturing.

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Google’s Gemini Co-Lead Joins OpenAI

Noam Shazeer, Vice President of Engineering and Gemini co-lead at Google DeepMind, is leaving to join OpenAI. Shazeer expressed his excitement about joining OpenAI and acknowledged the difficulty of his decision to leave Google.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.