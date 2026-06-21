It’s been an eventful week in Appleverse. From Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) warning of potential price hikes to a refreshed product lineup, here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Apple Will Raise Prices Due To Soaring Memory Costs, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple’s outgoing CEO, Tim Cook, has confirmed that the company will raise prices due to the soaring memory costs. Cook stated that the price increases are unavoidable, and Apple is doing its best to mitigate the situation. The three dominant DRAM producers have seen their valuations surge accordingly.

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SpaceX Trading Volume Exceeds Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta And Google Stocks Combined

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Intel Stock Gets An Apple Boost

Apple Dominates Global Smartwatch Market

Apple’s refreshed product lineup has propelled the company to capture a 23% share of global smartwatch shipments. This has resulted in the fastest shipment growth among the top 10 smartwatch brands, with shipments rising 21% from the previous year. The company’s success has been driven by its continued product innovation and a recovery in the Chinese market.

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Apple’s iPhone Could Hold A Clue To America’s Declining Birth Rate

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.