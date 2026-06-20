Anthony Scaramucci, founder of global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, says two seemingly harmless words can derail both personal growth and investment success, so much so that he refuses to let his children use them without challenge.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Unusual Rule: Avoid ‘Should’ And ‘Ought’

Earlier this week, Scaramucci took to X to explain why he has effectively banned the words “should” and “ought” from his vocabulary.

According to the founder of SkyBridge Capital, those words encourage people to focus on how they wish the world worked rather than how it actually operates.

“Life is unfair,” Scaramucci wrote, arguing that people often waste time dwelling on what they deserved, what opportunities they missed, or how circumstances should have been different.

Instead, he urged followers to “deal with the world the way it is, not the way you wish it were.”

Scaramucci said he regularly stops his children when they begin sentences with phrases such as “the world should be fairer” or “I ought to have gotten into a better school.”

Scaramucci’s Investing Advice: Focus On Reality, Not Expectations

In a video accompanying the post, Scaramucci said the mindset becomes particularly dangerous in investing, where decisions based on how markets or policymakers “should” behave can lead to costly mistakes.

“The moment you start making decisions based on how the world ought to behave, you’re going to lose money,” he wrote on the platform.

The investor stressed that markets do not operate according to personal beliefs about fairness. Instead, investors must evaluate conditions as they exist today, regardless of whether they agree with them.

“We do not live in a normalized world. We live in the real one,” Scaramucci said.

Accept Reality First, Then Work To Change It

While encouraging a pragmatic approach, Scaramucci clarified that accepting reality does not mean accepting the status quo.

He said people can still advocate for reforms, support political candidates and push for positive change. However, he argued that effective action begins with a clear-eyed understanding of current conditions.

“You can speak out. You can try to reform things,” he wrote. “But first, see the world clearly. Exactly as it is.”

From Goldman Sachs To SkyBridge Capital

Scaramucci, who hails from Long Island, has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Before founding SkyBridge Capital in 2005, Scaramucci co-founded Oscar Capital Management, which Neuberger Berman acquired in 2001.

He previously worked in Goldman Sachs’ private wealth management division.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.