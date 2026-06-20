JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reportedly cut off Hong Kong employees’ access to Anthropic‘s AI models, facing pressure from both Washington and Anthropic itself.

The wording of Anthropic’s usage terms in its licensing agreement with JPMorgan prompted the bank to remove Claude models from an internal drop-down list of approved large language models available to staff in the Asian financial hub, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

White House Security Concerns Triggered The Shutdown

The order stems from a directive issued earlier this week by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, instructing Anthropic to halt exports.

Wall Street’s Access Curbs

Anthropic has separately barred its products from use in mainland China, wary that Chinese AI firms could train their own models on its outputs through so-called “distillation attacks.”

Trading Metrics

JPMorgan has a market capitalization of $871.43 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $338.09 and a 52-week low of $272.11.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 18.26%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, JPM closed the regular session at $325.22, down 2.47%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that JPM is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.