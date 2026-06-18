Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has reflected on his brief and turbulent 11-day tenure in the Donald Trump administration, saying the experience that once felt like personal and professional collapse ultimately reshaped his life in unexpected ways.

A Sudden Exit From The White House

Scaramucci, who served under Trump in 2017, was dismissed after just 11 days in the role—one of the shortest tenures in White House history.

The abrupt firing quickly turned into a public spectacle, amplified by late-night comedy shows and political commentary.

In a post earlier this week, he said the fallout extended far beyond his career, describing it as a period marked by emotional and personal turmoil.

Missing A Milestone Moment In His Family Life

Scaramucci also revealed that during the chaotic period, he missed the birth of his son after being stuck in West Virginia while traveling with the president.

He said logistical constraints, including restricted travel near Air Force One, left him unable to return in time.

The experience, he noted, placed additional strain on his personal life, which was already under pressure at the time.

Scaramucci Was Warned, ‘You're Never Recovering From This'

According to Scaramucci, a public relations crisis consultant advised him to step away from public life entirely.

"I went to a PR crisis manager. He told me to buy a villa in Italy and come back in 2022. You're never recovering from this," he recalled being told.

Instead of retreating, he chose the opposite approach, appearing on shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Real Time with Bill Maher and confronting public criticism head-on.

Rebuilding After Public Humiliation

Despite the fallout, Scaramucci said the experience ultimately strengthened him personally.

"The thing that breaks you is often the thing that builds you," he said, adding that the ordeal made him more empathetic and self-aware.

He also noted that his marriage survived the period of strain and later became stronger.

Now years removed from the episode, Scaramucci describes the firing not only as a low point, but also as a turning point that reshaped his identity and outlook on resilience.

Net Worth And Family

A Long Island native, Scaramucci has an estimated net worth of about $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He was married to Lisa Miranda for 23 years before separating in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2014. That same year, he married Deidre Hall, who worked in investor relations at SkyBridge Capital and they have two children.

Hall filed for divorce around the time of Scaramucci's White House appointment while nine months pregnant with their second child, but the couple later reconciled.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Al Teich